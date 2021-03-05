Drake references Chiefs QB Mahomes in new song

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the “Top Boy” UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Megastar and hip-hop artist Drake released his latest project “Scary Hours 2”, a three song project that is a follow up to his 2018 “Scary Hours.”

The EP features “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” which features Miami-based rapper Rick Ross.

Toronto native Drake makes reference to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his verse saying, “Patty Mahomes ’bout to fall short a couple hunnid.”

Speculations over what the line means has sent fans of the artist and 2019 NFL MVP in a frenzy trying to decipher whether it was meant disrespectfully, or in reference to Mahomes’ $503 million mega-extension he signed in 2020.

Mahomes reacted via Twitter with a popular GIF of Drake saying, “Wow”, while looking at his phone and face-palming.

Genuis is a website where contributors annotate song lyrics with meanings and reference explanations. Contributors earn “IQ” points based on how many annotations they leave and how many views they receive.

Drake’s top contributor and moderator, known as cw, took his shot at explaining what the multi-platinum artist meant with his reference:

Drake playfully notes here that his contract may be worth more than Mahomes, seeing as Drake is one of the most commercially successful artists in the world. However, he could also be making a nod to Mahomes’ loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV back in February. He likely lost opportunities of winning additional money because of it. cw – Top Drake Contributor

Whether we find out what the lyric means or not, it is just another reminder of the impact Kansas City’s quarterback has made and his rise to stardom.