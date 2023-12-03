KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Jones has been a franchise cornerstone for the Kansas City Chiefs during his entire tenure with the team.

The star defensive tackle is among the best defensive players in the league year in and year out, but his future with the Chiefs appears to be uncertain.

In an interview with NBC’s Michael Smith Jones indicated he wasn’t sure whether he’d be in a Chiefs uniform next season.

“If we’re speaking truthfully, this could be my last year with the Chiefs,” Jones said. Am I gone hate the Chiefs for it? Am I gone down the Chiefs for it? No, I understand the business of it.”

“Hypothetically speaking, if this is my last year, I’ve given this organization everything I have. I have exhausted everything. If this is my last year, I’m super thankful. Hopefully it’s not, but if it is, I’m super grateful for the Chiefs organization and I’ve poured everything into this.”

There is still a lot of football left to play and that is what Jones is currently focused on as the Chiefs look to make another Super Bowl run.

“After the season, we’ll evaluate and see where we at, and hopefully it’s still with the Chiefs.”

Jones’s contract was of much discussion this previous offseason, and he missed the season opener against the Detroit Lions before agreeing to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old has reiterated all of these points since he has returned to the team.

So far this season, Jones has racked up 7.5 sacks in 11 games. While his future in Kansas City is up in the air, his presence will be imperative for the Chiefs’ hopes of repeating this season.