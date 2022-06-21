KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh recently said his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “out of the picture” to re-sign him and he took to Twitter to tease where he might land next.

Suh, who has 70.5 sacks in his career, joined Tampa Bay in 2019 and won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs when he sacked Patrick Mahomes 1.5 times.

Now, the All-Pro defensive lineman said he might enjoy moving to an AFC West rival.

“Raiders could be fun,” Suh tweeted.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive line boasts 2021 Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and offseason signing Chandler Jones.

The addition of Suh would put three Pro Bowlers on the defensive front in a division that is filled with high-octane offenses.

“The AFC West is very, very tough, but that could be fun!” Suh said on NFL Live. “You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

Suh tallied six sacks in each of the last two seasons as he enters his 13th NFL campaign.