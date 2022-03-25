SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his plans to head to San Francisco to support his alma mater Texas Tech dashed by the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke beat Texas Tech 78-73 in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night.

In the spirit of fun, the Blue Devils Twitter account had some fun pulling up some old tweets and pictures from the King of KC.

The Blue Devils invited Mahomes to come along to watch them in the Elite Eight and posted an old picture of Patrick and his wife Brittany where Patrick is wearing a Duke jersey.

In the comments, a Duke-related account not affiliated with the school posted a 2013 tweet from Mahomes where he is in support of the Blue Devils.

Currently, Mahomes has not responded to the Blue Devils’ request to watch them play.

