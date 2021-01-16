Eagles request permission to interview Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Philadelphia Eagles have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, several sources reported.

Just mentioned on @nflnetwork the #Eagles have requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching job, sources say. TBD when the interview will occur because KC is alive. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2021

Already busy with interviews with Detroit, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Jacksonville, Bieniemy will need to wait until the Chiefs are eliminated or win the Super Bowl before he can hold any additional interviews.

Several of those teams have passed so far on Bieniemy:

New York Jets hired former San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh Atlanta Falcons hired former Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith Jacksonville Jaguars hired three-time college football national champion Urban Meyer

Several sources have also reported that the Lions are close to announcing New Orleans Saints tight end coach Dan Campbell as their new head coach.

“Someone needs to have that picture in their mind that Eric Bieniemy can go and lead their organization,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Owners don’t like problems, I know that. They’re paying coaches to lead a team and not have a load of worry thrown in your lap, and I know he can do that for somebody.”

The Eagles will join the Houston Texans in waiting to interview the head coach hopeful once the Chiefs’ season comes to an end.