ESPN ranks Arrowhead 3rd best NFL stadium partly due to meat smoke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom has yet another thing to be proud of after making ESPN’s top three NFL stadiums!

Arrowhead Stadium may not have the outlandishly large video boards of the NFL’s newest stadiums, or the history of the Lambeau Field, but it does have smoke — and that was good enough to rate it among the top stadiums in the league, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs ranked No. 3 in a new list of top NFL stadiums compiled by ESPN. Arrowhead ranked behind only the “frozen tundra” of Lambeau and Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

Arrowhead got first place in tailgating, with ESPN noting “The stadium is often clouded in smoke from the many grills occupied by a full range of meats. …”

The stadium also ranked high in atmosphere (fifth), features (sixth) and traditions (fifth), and lagged most in location. Arrowhead also ranked so-so in history, but reviewers noted that Patrick Mahomes and his teammates are working on bringing the championship banners that will improve that ranking.