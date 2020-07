MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday afternoon that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension, keeping him in KC through 2031.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes has taken the league by storm since taking the reigns from Alex Smith, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV victory, collecting a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP in the process.

