‘Exactly where we want to be’: Pandemic doesn’t stop Chiefs fans from safely gathering to cheer on team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic has put a stop to many things, but one thing that has remained is the loyalty of Chiefs fans.

Hundreds of fans were at the Power and Light District to watch the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think we definitely need this,” Chiefs fan Gabriel Baldovinos said. “A lot of people are over COVID and I think it is something to get the country united a little bit.”



The Super Bowl champs might’ve been away for their second game but the support at home was present.



A sea of red could be seen from the second floor of the Power and Light District.



“To be out and about to celebrate the Chiefs and to have a good time that’s exactly where we want to be,” Chiefs fan Dakota Heese said.



“I bet it means the world to them because we’re all out here supporting them while they are in there by themselves,” Chiefs Fan Nathan Decker said.



For fans it was a safe way to watch the football game amid the pandemic.

“We definitely don’t know how the rest of the season is going to go, but we’re out here enjoying it while we can,” Chiefs Fan Dilas Butcher said.



“We just are all about the Chiefs,” Chiefs Fan Tony Hayman said. “We just want to have a great time and let’s enjoy it while we can.”

Many of them said they are hoping for a full football season and another Super Bowl win.

“The fact that we got a go and it’s a good time here, that’s what it’s about,” Chiefs fan Ashley Beagle said.