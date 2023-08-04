ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Hospital officials have released more information on a fan who died at Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

Jessica Tangen, of Riverside, died Sunday while attending training camp.

Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph issued a statement on behalf of her family, saying Tangen died from a cardiac-related issue. The family has requested an autopsy not be performed.

Tangen’s family described her as a hard worker and a lifelong Chiefs fan.

“She was a brave, caring woman, and she worked hard,” Tangen’s 9-year-old daughter Kyla told Mosaic. “But my favorite thing was no matter how hard she worked, she would always come home with a smile on her face.”

Kyla said her mom was always excited for Chiefs game days.

“She would always be screaming when the Kansas City Chiefs took a touchdown or scored a point,” she said. “And when they won the Super Bowl, you bet she came running over.”