Famous friends: Mecole Hardman and Cole Swindell share Georgia roots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Cole Swindell hopes his friend, Chiefs Mecole Hardman doesn’t give him a ‘Reason to Drink’ during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

106.5 The Wolf’s Codie Allen and Joshua James chatted with Swindell about the friendship between the music star and football wide receiver.

“He’s a Georgia boy as well so I’m always pulling for him,” Swindell said during the interview.

While Swindell doesn’t hide the fact that he’s a Falcon’s fan, he doesn’t plan on letting that get in his way footing for the Chiefs to beat the Bucs Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

“I’ll wear my 17 jersey and we’ll take in a little football. You’ve been waiting for your championship and y’all got it. I think there’s a lot more in your future man. Mahomes, Kelce, all them. It’s just a stacked team,” Swindell said.

He was on the Kenny Chesney Tour one year and played at Arrowhead, so he’s been on stage there.

“He knows what Arrowhead’s about, he knows fans here in Kansas City are great, so, yeah, him and Mecole have a little something in common,” said Allen.