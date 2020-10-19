Fans adjust to shifting kickoff time for Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and Bills will face off Monday at 4 p.m. after a number of COVID-19 cases throughout the NFL forced schedule makers to postpone the game from last Thursday. It’s the second time this season that coronavirus has moved a Chiefs game from its original date; week 4’s game against the New England Patriots was moved from a Sunday afternoon to a Monday night.

Like the previously rescheduled game, this one will also feature and odd kickoff time that fans aren’t accustomed to. The game starting during work hours may spell trouble for many eager fans.

“I’d probably quit. Probably quit and go watch the game,” Rockhurst student Luke Leonard said.

Chiefs fan Andrew Walters says he’s lucky he’s off on Monday, but adds that if this continues, he doesn’t know what he’ll do.

“I have no idea. I’d try real hard to not call out sick,” he said.

Jack Green says, football has always been a constant, and due to the pandemic, it’s needed now more than ever

“It’s a little disappointing, I feel like. Because, everybody looks to football, because it’s always been consistent Saturday, Sunday. And now that that’s in question its a little difficult for people,” he said.

Sierra Curz says although it is a nuisance, safety is the most important thing.

“I definitely think watching it brings people joy and I think that’s important. But it’s also important to make sure that everyone is staying safe through the pandemic no matter what we have to do,” she said.

Business are also adjusting. Martin City Brewing Company is a local restaurant that hosts watch parties. Because of the start time they are bringing in more staff at 4 p.m., than they would usually have.

You can watch the game on FOX4 with a special Red Monday show at 9 a.m., local pregame coverage at 3:30 p.m. and the game itself at 4 p.m., followed by postgame coverage.