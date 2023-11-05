KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are now the number one team in the AFC after a thrilling win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday morning.

Fans at Captain’s Sports Lounge in North Kansas City were fired up even before the big win, lining up before 8 a.m. to secure their spots.

“We’ve had such an amazing buzz around this game for like months,” Captain’s Assistant Manager Twiggy Still said.

She says for major games like Sunday’s, they bring in extra entertainment like a DJ and fans took notice.

“It’s been excellent,” Chiefs fan Todd Campbell said. “Great atmosphere and it’s always fun with the Chiefs.”

Fans knew the number one seed was on the line and were looking for a bit of redemption after last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

“We have to win this game. Let’s go, this is the best place to be,” Chiefs fan Michelle Affolter said.

The Chiefs are now 7-2 this season and head into a bye week before playing the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 20.