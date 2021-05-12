Fans predict pent-up demand for Chiefs tickets as full capacity seats go on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals at the line in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to open the 2021 NFL season and Chiefs fans are more excited this year than last year.

That’s because tickets are being sold at the stadium’s full capacity, bringing crowds of more than 76,000 people back to Arrowhead.

Jackson County taxpayers get the first opportunity to buy single game tickets beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Single and group tickets for everyone else go on sale Thursday at noon.

Tickets for the season opener are on sale now at Tickets for Less.

Chiefs fans who were shut out last year by the limited ticket availability, now say they expect there will be a lot of pent up demand.

“As bad as this pandemic has been, it just shows everybody how much we miss our team,” Blake Owens, a lifelong Chiefs fan who hopes to save enough money to buy a ticket, said. “They’re going to have an overflow of support. Everybody loves the Chiefs.”

All of the ticket sales are happening online.

Fans must purchase with a credit card that has a Jackson County billing zip code for the morning sales.

There will be no walk up sales at the Arrowhead ticket office. The Chiefs said ticket delivery will be via mobile devices only.

Season ticket holders also will purchase online beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.

And all parking passes are being sold online only.

