KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is here! And Chiefs fans all across the Kansas City metro are excited about the first preseason game.

The Chiefs are in New Orleans to face the team’s first preseason opponent, the New Orleans Saints. The game will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans at noon on Sunday.

Across Chief’s Kingdom, even though it’s only a preseason game, fans are excited about the start of the new season.

In Dearborn, Missouri, preseason Chiefs fans are intense. Diana Schweizer and her friends said they were born chiefs fans.

Sweitzer’s garage full of memorabilia is proof of her devotion. Friends flock to her garage for every game, and even an Andy Reid look-a-like makes regular appearances.

The preseason is a time for the starters to slowly get acclimated into game mode before the regular season and for non-starters to make a name for themselves and stand out.

Kansas City has a star-studded regular season as they defend their Super Bowl title against the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles (their Super Bowl opponent), Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

They begin the regular season at home on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.