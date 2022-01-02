Final notes as the Chiefs face the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There is plenty on the line between two of the best AFC teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals can clinch the AFC North;
The Chiefs can continue their quest for home-field advantage.
No Clyde Edwards-Helaire in this game because of a shoulder injury sustained vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tyreek Hill needs two more catches to break a relatively young Chiefs franchise record.
Patrick Mahomes looks to keep up his play as he’s coming off great play in December.
Before the game, both teams will honor the memory of John Madden.