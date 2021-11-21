Final notes as the Chiefs host Cowboys for first time since 2013

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time the Dallas Cowboys came to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Tony Romo to Dez Bryant was the driving factor on the Dallas offense and Alex Smith, Jamaal Charles and Dwayne Bowe were leading KC.

With both teams having entirely different looks in almost a decade, here are some factors and elements to consider in this monumental and historic matchup.

The Chiefs OL is led by a few rookies on their interior, C Creed Humphrey and G Trey Smith.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated off of injured reserve and is currently questionable with a knee injury.

S Tyrann Mathieu may be limited in his play as well. He is active but suffered knee swelling overnight.

Tough news for a #Chiefs defense that’s finding its stride. Even if Mathieu can go … more snaps for Dan Sorensen and Armani Watts probably in line. https://t.co/Ybw2wqrEen — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 21, 2021

Dallas is bringing in the #1 offense in the league but will be without one of their leading receivers, Amari Cooper.

Dallas will also be without their starting All-Pro LT Tyron Smith .

Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking even with tickets to the game being fairly expensive.

If you’re at the game, make sure to catch Smithville’s own Casi Joy performing at halftime.

The Chiefs are on a three-game winning streak and they have found their stride at the right time.

Mahomes could become 4th all-time in passing yardage in the Chiefs record books against the Cowboys.

Here are some key elements to watch for in Chiefs-Cowboys.

The game kicks off at 3:25 CT pm on FOX4.