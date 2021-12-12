Final notes for Chiefs-Raiders Week 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everything you need to know for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Round 2 of 2021 can be found right here.
With a win, the Chiefs will be on a six-game winning streak.
Following the death of his brother, L’Jarius Sneed will not be playing in this game. His brother, TQ Harrison, was fatally stabbed this weekend.
Kyle Long and Raiders TE Darren Waller will also not be playing.
If the Chiefs want to get their offense back on track, they need to create more explosive plays.
S Tyrann Mathieu may be playing inspired in this game as well. He was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this week.