Final notes for Chiefs-Raiders Week 14

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KTVI) – Six people have died and one other person was injured Friday night in the Amazon facility collapse caused by a tornado that touched down in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis, Missouri, 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois, 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois, 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis, Missouri, 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois, and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, Illinois.