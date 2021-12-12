Final notes for Chiefs-Raiders Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everything you need to know for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Round 2 of 2021 can be found right here.

With a win, the Chiefs will be on a six-game winning streak.

Following the death of his brother, L’Jarius Sneed will not be playing in this game. His brother, TQ Harrison, was fatally stabbed this weekend.

Kyle Long and Raiders TE Darren Waller will also not be playing.

If the Chiefs want to get their offense back on track, they need to create more explosive plays.

S Tyrann Mathieu may be playing inspired in this game as well. He was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Chiefs Transactions

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first