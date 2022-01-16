Final notes for Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers Wild Card game: Here’s what to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a lot of history between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s what you need to know before their Wild Card game.

The Chiefs have won the last few matchups, but the Steelers won the last playoff game between the two in 2017.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a history of performing well against the Chiefs; in his potential last playoff game, the Steelers will most certainly be looking to play for their QB1.

Regardless, the QB battle between Roethlisberger and Mahomes will be fun to watch.

The TJ Watt-led Pittsburgh pass rush will be gunning for Mahomes all night long. Watt tied NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks. But Pro Football Focus and ESPN have graded the Chiefs pass protection among the best in the league.

The Steelers running game could be the key to dismantling the Chiefs for them. Rookie running back Najee Harris is having a standout season with 1,200 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and he’s also shown to be lethal in the passing game.

Injury update: Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out.

The KC End Zone team also has a lot of coverage of the game, including regular season awards and hearing from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Roethlisberger.