Final notes to consider before you watch Chiefs-Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws under pressure from Alijah Holder #33 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs get ready for their final six-game stretch, it all begins on Sunday Night Football as they face their divisional rival in the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have won the last 11 games vs. the Broncos. Several Chiefs players and coaches have said they don’t think about the streak while the Broncos are working to end it.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t post big numbers but he and his young receiving core could break open the game at any moment.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II are two bright, young stars for the NFL that will face off for the first time.

Andy Reid is two wins away from 100 career wins with the Chiefs; that and other milestones could come much closer or be achieved in this game.

The Broncos will be without their leading rusher Melvin Gordon for this game. Backup rookie Javonte Williams will make his first career start vs. a hot Chiefs defense.

Leading that defense will be cornerback L’Jarius Sneed who has been one of the reasons why the defense has been so good in recent weeks.

Among all of those matchups, special teams will play a big part in this divisional thriller.