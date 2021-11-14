Final things you need to know before tonight’s Week 10 Chiefs-Raiders game

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 01: Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders for a loss in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have a historic rivalry dating back to the early days of the AFL. Every game is important to both of these teams.

This is one of the few times that the Chiefs are looking up to the Raiders in the AFC standings.

With the 5-4 Chiefs struggling on the field and the 5-3 Raiders struggling off the field, this game could potentially change the season for both teams.

Here are the Chiefs players who have an injury designation.

OT Lucas Niang, TE Dan Brown DT Khalen Saunders, CB DeAndre Baker are all listed as inactive for the game.

RG Andrew Wylie stepped in at RT for Niang last week and is expected to step in against Vegas.

The Chiefs’ defense will look to keep up their successful play from the past few weeks.

Coaches and players have cited newly acquired LB Melvin Ingram as a big spark to the team’s pass rush.

A number of milestones could be broken in tonight’s game as well.

The KC Endzone team predicts a close Chiefs win over the Raiders by a field goal.

A Chiefs win would put them at 6-4 and second in the AFC West.

Next Sunday, the Chiefs host the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium.