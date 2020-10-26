‘First snowfall is like a holiday’: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce talks snow game, success on and off field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is all smiles after a blowout game against the Broncos in Denver and a successful year so far as an athlete and a Kansas Citian.

Kelce told FOX4 that he loves to compete in the snow.

“The first snowfall is like a holiday in the Kelce household… It’s kind of like living your childhood dream all over again.”

The star athlete proved he has the ability to match his excitement. Kelce averaged more than 10 yards per catch in the 43-16 blowout game against Denver.

“It was an awesome team win… Everyone played their part in this one,” he said.

It wasn’t just the game at Mile High, either. Kelce has the most receiving yards of anyone on the Chiefs this season, and he’s tied for touchdowns at five with Tyreek Hill.

“I love coming to work every single day, and I love being here in Kansas City,” Kelce said.

However, it hasn’t been a perfect season. Despite racking up the most yards of any game this season, Kelce said the Raiders game fell below his predictions. The Chiefs lost, 32-40, their only loss of the season so far.

“Expectations, if you asked me before the season, I would have told you we weren’t going to lose a game,” he said. “[The Raiders game] hurt… We know that we have to get better.”

Success off the field

Travis Kelce’s accomplishments expand off the field and into the community as well. The household name has been busy trying to make a difference in the community and in the world of fashion.

“Since I’ve been here in Kansas City, I’ve started up two things. One being 87 & Running, my foundation, which is a beneficiary of the collaboration we just did with Tru Kolors, my fashion brand,” he said.

“Fashion brand is something I’ve always wanted to get into. I’m a big 90s basketball fan. I grew up in the 90s loving the basketball sneakers, and that’s where fashion really started for me.”

He said his fashion pulls from vintage styles.

“The collaboration we did with Pepsi was ‘Greetings from Tru Colors, KC,’ and we wanted to really appreciate all the hardworking people in Kansas City, especially Pepsi buying $10,000 worth of t-shirts for their frontline employees that are out here actually giving Kansas City all the hydration and beverages that they need.”

He said it’s all an effort to find a way to give back to the community he loves.

On the Mahomes baby

Since Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, recently announced they are having a baby, the FOX4 morning crew wanted to know if Kelce had any insider information, like if he was going to be the godfather.

“I won’t be babysitting by myself, I know that,” he said with a grin. “Me and that beautiful little baby will need some supervision.”

He did, however, offer words of encouragement and joy over the announcement of the baby and the two’s engagement.

“Pat and Britt are awesome,” Kelce said. “I’m excited for the Mahomes and everything they got going there.”