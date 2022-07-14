KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz announced his official retirement from football.

Schwartz last played in 2020 with the Chiefs before undergoing surgery on his back.

I’m officially retiring from the NFL. Its’ been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away. Mitchell Schwartz retirement announcement

Schwartz joined the Chiefs in 2016 after spending four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

With the Chiefs, he won the Super Bowl LIV and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018.

Football was a big part of my life and always will be. I love the game and have a passion for sharing my knowledge. But I never defined myself as only a football player. I have other interests that I’ll have more time to explore: food/cooking and my Mitch in the Kitch series, travel, golf, horology. But most importantly I’ll have more time with my wide, Brooke, and our two little dogs. Mitchell Schwartz retirement announcement

In his announcement, Schwartz went on to thank a long list of people for helping him get to the summit of professional football, including Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid.

But he left a special message to Chiefs Kingdom at the end of his long list of thank yous.

My last thank you is to Kansas City, and all the Chiefs fans. Being a Chiefs is so much more than putting a red jersey. It has been a privilege to represent you on and off the field. The bond I’ve formed with this city and the people here lasts forever and is a big reason why Brooke and I are staying in KC long term. There was no better indication of the magnitude of Chiefs Kingdom than the parade. Seeing that Sea of Red was amazing and put into perspective just how many people cheer us on, knowing there were many more that couldn’t attend. This city and its support is hard to describe until you’ve felt it personally. I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. Mitchell Schwartz retirement announcement