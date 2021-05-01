Former center Tim Grunhard inducted into Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame

26 Nov 2000: Tim Grunhard #61 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 17-16.Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs venter Tim Grunhard is the newest inductee to the team’s Hall of Fame.

“In 11 seasons with the club, Tim was a stalwart on one of the most talented offensive line groups in franchise history,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Known for his toughness and grit, Tim helped pave the way for Marty Schottenheimer’s physical running attack that was a staple of Chiefs football in the 1990s.”

In those 11 years he spent with the Chiefs, Grunhard played in 169 games and racked up a streak of 120 straight starts from September 5, 1993 to October 29, 2000.

Grunhard was part of an offensive line that allowed 22 or fewer sacks four times in the 1990s.

The Notre Dame product played under legendary head coach Lou Holtz in college and won a national championship in 1988. During his junior and senior seasons, the Fighting Irish had a record of 24-1.

“Off the field, Tim showed a commitment to serving the community throughout his career, and his dedication to Kansas City has continued well after his playing days,” Hunt said. “We look forward to adding Tim’s name to the Ring of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

Grunhard still resides in the metro and is the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Bishop Miege High School. He was inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His induction ceremony will take place in the fall.