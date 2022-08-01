ATLANTA, Ga. — Before Kansas City Chiefs legendary safety Eric Berry is up for the College Football Hall of Fame, but he is being inducted into a different hall of fame first.

Berry, a native of Fairburn, Georgia, will be inducted into the newly formed Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Berry will be part of a 45-person inaugural class alongside football legends Herschel Walker, Hines Ward, Shannon Sharp, Champ Bailey and Calvin Johnson.

The Creekside Seminole (2003-06) was a four-year starting quarterback along with being a safety in high school leading his teams to a 37-5 record, two region championships and a state 4A quarterfinal during his high school career.

Berry rushed for more than 1,500 yards and threw for more than 1,000 yards as a senior in 2006 and added three interceptions and more than 40 tackles on defense.

The Gatorade Player of the Year for Georgia was a U.S. Army All-American Bowl starter and touted as one of the most scouted safeties since Sean Taylor.

After Creekside, Berry went on to be a dominant safety at Tennessee and then a great safety with the Chiefs.

The retired safety is also on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame this year along with being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

The GA High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for October 22.