KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty in a 2021 crash that led to serious injuries for a 5-year-old girl.

The 37-year-old was charged of driving while intoxicated in the multi-vehicle crash. He had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 26 at the Jackson County Court in downtown Kansas City.

Now he has a guilty plea hearing scheduled for Sept. 12, according to court documents.

Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, released the following statement to FOX4:

“Britt Reid intends to enter his plea of guilty to the offense charged. He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y. Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family. He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

Reid is accused of crashing a white Dodge Ram Laramie into two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021 on Interstate 435.

According to court documents, Reid’s blood alcohol content was .113 at the time, which the legal limit is 0.08 in the state of Missouri, and police also said Reid was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone leading up to the crash.

Five-year-old Ariel Young was seriously injured in the crash, suffering a traumatic brain injury. She was released from the hospital in April 2021.

A GoFundMe account was created for Young; it raised for over $500,000 for medical expenses as of January 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Young’s family reached a deal in November that will provide her with a comprehensive care plan.

