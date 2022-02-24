MIAMI — Former Kansas City Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said he is thankful that head coach Andy Reid allowed him to break contract for a position with the Miami Dolphins.

While talking to reporters at the Dolphins practice facility, Madison showed his appreciation for Reid’s help in getting back to the team he played for and a city he calls home.

“It was something that he did not have to do,” Madison said. “If you look around the NFL, normally you’re under contract, and guys reach out to them and try to get interviews and they’re denied because they’re under contract.”

Madison played for the Dolphins from 1997 to 2005 where he earned four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro First-Team honors.

The former Dolphin will serve as the teams cornerbacks and pass game specialist coach.

He said Reid called him when the opportunity to coach in Miami and encouraged him to take the interview.

“He understood and saw my work ethic when I was in Kansas City, but he was like, ‘Your family is there, you played there, you played there at a high level.’ He just wanted to give me the opportunity to go home and be closer to family.”

Madison added that Reid even helped guide him through the hiring process, as it was his first time going through it.

“He gave me a very good rundown of what to expect — and he gave his graciousness to have the opportunity to go out there and talk to the Dolphins,” Madison said.

Madison joins former Dolphins teammate and former Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain on staff with the Dolphins.

The pair hauled in a total of 60 interceptions during their time with Miami and will work with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones.