KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After announcing the clubs first big free agency signing of the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs also lost a starter to the free agency market.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward will sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a 3-year-deal, reportedly worth up to $42 million.

Thanks #ChiefsKingdom for 4 great years. Blessed to have been a part of such a great organization. Great coaches, great fans, & a great team. Love y’all. Charvarius Ward on Twitter

In four year with the Chiefs, Ward brought in 4 interceptions, 29 pass defenses and 222 tackles.

Ward entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was traded a few months later, before his rookie season started, to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He mad his way up the depth chart until earning his first start in December of his rookie season.

The following year, he was named the starter alongside former cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Ward helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers in 2020.

The move comes after the Chiefs signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.