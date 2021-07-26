Former Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore announces retirement from NFL

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Daniel Kilgore #67 after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 10 years in the NFL, former Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement from football.

Kilgore took to Instagram to make his announcement, thanking the teams that he played for throughout his tenure.

Kilgore was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The former Appalachian State lineman was then traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and eventually signing with the Chiefs in 2020.

“And lastly, to the Kansas City Chiefs for letting me join an unbelievably talented team and reaching my goal of 10 years playing in the NFL,” Kilgore wrote.

Kilgore played in 7 games with the Chiefs and was not flagged for a single penalty.

The lineman contributed on special teams in two Super Bowls during his career, XLVII and LV.