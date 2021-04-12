Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that seriously hurt 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with DWI — serious physical injury on Monday.

Court documents say Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 miles per hour in 65 miles per hour zone five seconds before the crash. This was a three-vehicle crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium that left the girl in critical condition.

The prosecutor’s office began reviewing the case last week.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called for help. Family in a Chevrolet Traverse showed up to help.

The crash report says a driver, Reid, in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435. According to charging documents, Reid hit the front left area of the Impala while traveling 83 miles per hour. He then rear-ended the Traverse traveling at 67 miles per hour.

The court documents show Reid told officers he was trying to merge onto the highway and looking over his left shoulder when he hit the Traverse.

At the scene, Reid also told officers he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall.

Police conducted a sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery for an injury to his groin.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs, and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel, is still in the hospital after waking up from a coma on February 15, according to the last update from family. She is still receiving treatment for her brain injury. A GoFundMe page was started for her medical bills and has surpassed $540,000.

Charging documents show Ariel was located in the rear of the Traverse and the third seat folded over on top of her. She was not responsive at the crash scene.

Her injures are also documented. In addition to the severe traumatic brain injury, Ariel also suffered brain contusions, subdural hematomas, and a fracture of her left parietal lobe.

In a statement released after Reid was charged Monday, the Chiefs said, ““The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

