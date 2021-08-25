Former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil selected as finalist for Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil calls a play October 4, 2004 on Monday Night Football at Baltimore, Maryland. The 0 – 3 Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 – 24. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio — Dick Vermeil, former head coach of “The Greatest Show on Turf” and the Kansas City Chiefs, has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Vermeil won 120 regular season games as a head coach in the NFL. His St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite announcing his retirement from coaching after the Super Bowl victory, he came back and coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

Vermeil led the Chiefs to the playoffs and an AFC West championship in 2003.

He coached the likes of Priest Holmes, Tony Gonzalez, Trent Green, Dante Hall, Willie Roaf and Will Shields in the leagues best offense in 2002.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there,” Vermeil said.

Vermeil was selected by the Coach Committee, made up of 9 members from the Selection Committee, which considers coaches whose retired at least 5 years ago.

The legendary coach will need 80% of voting support by the 49-member Selection Committee. The vote will take place the day before Super Bowl LVI.