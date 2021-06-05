Former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland signs with the Minnesota Vikings

Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a possible interception later ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Breeland spent two seasons with the Chiefs and helped the team appear in two Super Bowls and win Super Bowl LIV.

Rumors over the last few weeks said that the seven year veteran was visiting the Vikings. Breeland had been vocal on social media about wanting to get a deal done.

This was a tough decision when heart was sold on kc and the brotherhood that I’ve made over the last two years when one door close another always open it’s been my life story but I will always love the Kansas City chiefs organization. I wanna thank the Hunt family, Coach Reid — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

In his two years in Kansas City, Breeland hauled in 4 interceptions in 27 games. He also had an interception in the teams Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Breeland joins fellow SEC veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson who joined the Vikings in the offseason from the Arizona Cardinals.