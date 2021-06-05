Former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland signs with the Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.
Breeland spent two seasons with the Chiefs and helped the team appear in two Super Bowls and win Super Bowl LIV.
Rumors over the last few weeks said that the seven year veteran was visiting the Vikings. Breeland had been vocal on social media about wanting to get a deal done.
In his two years in Kansas City, Breeland hauled in 4 interceptions in 27 games. He also had an interception in the teams Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Breeland joins fellow SEC veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson who joined the Vikings in the offseason from the Arizona Cardinals.