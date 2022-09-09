KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City Chiefs punter is going to help kick things off for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Speedway announced Friday that former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will give the command to start engines before the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

“Dustin Colquitt is a champion on and off the field,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “He’s a fitting choice to give the command for this thrilling NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, and I look forward to hearing him deliver the most famous words in motorsports.”

Colquitt was a special-teams stalwart for the Kansas City Chiefs for 15 seasons, setting numerous team records including a franchise record for games played at any position (238).

In 2019, Colquitt’s boot was an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs championship run, culminating with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The two-time Pro Bowler seriously considered NASCAR racing as a profession. That dream was dashed after taking his driver’s license test when he crashed through the window of the driver’s ed building. He felt like that was God telling him to explore a different profession.

Prior to the Hollywood Casino 400, U.S. Army veteran and country music superstar Craig Morgan will perform a full concert on the pre-race stage. And prior to Colquitt’s command, legendary artist Lee Greenwood will deliver a rousing rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A.” as a tribute to our nation’s military and first responders as well as remembering the anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Racing action at Kansas Speedway begins Friday night with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Kansas Lottery 200.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will deliver a doubleheader with the Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m. and the Kansas Lottery 150 at 6 p.m.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Terry Bivins and U.S. Army veteran Lee Maier were named dignitaries for the Kansas Lottery 300. Bivins will serve as Grand Marshal with Maier holding the position of Honorary Starter.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.