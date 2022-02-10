KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced Thursday that former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil is this year’s Coach Finalist and will be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I would like to congratulate Dick Vermeil on being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement Thursday night.

Vermeil won 120 regular season games as a head coach in the NFL. His St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite announcing his retirement from coaching after the Super Bowl victory, he came back and coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

His knowledge, humility and passion for the game of football reflects the values of our franchise and Chiefs Kingdom is proud to call him one of our own,” Hunt said. “We are excited for Dick and Carol and their family and we look forward to his formal induction in Canton later this year.”

Vermeil led the Chiefs to the playoffs and an AFC West championship in 2003.

He coached the likes of Priest Holmes, Tony Gonzalez, Trent Green, Dante Hall, Willie Roaf and Will Shields in the leagues best offense in 2002.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there,” Vermeil said.

Vermeil was selected by the Coach Committee, made up of nine members from the Selection Committee, which considers coaches whose retired at least five years ago.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.