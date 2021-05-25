Former Chiefs lineman and assistant coach told he was ‘not the right minority’ in offseason interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eugene Chung, a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and assistant offensive linemen coach, said that during an interview with an NFL team in the offseason, he was told he was “not the right minority.”

Chung, who spent time as a player and coach in New England, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia, first made the comments about his experience in an interview with The Boston Globe.

“It was said to me, ‘Well, you’re really not a minority,'” Chung said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.'”

The NFL responded to Chung’s statements saying they would be reviewing and investigating the matter.

That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. NFL Spokesperson Brian McCarthy

Chung’s parents are of Korean descent and he was just the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL, the first of Korean descent. New England drafted him in 1992.

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992.



Last week, on a panel honoring #AAPIHM, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports: https://t.co/6BmbqOgY0m — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2021

Chung played in the NFL for eight seasons and coached under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid from 2013 to 2015.

Since making his original comments, Chung has appeared on other outlets saying he will not disclose any names of people or teams, but that this is not the first time he had heard these kinds of comments.

“I got no problem talking to anyone whoever wants to call and talk about it, but I’m not gonna name names, I’m not gonna name teams. I can tell you this, it’s been said to me on many occasions. Not just last year, or the year before,” Chung said in an interview with ESPN.

“It’s been out there, it’s just never been said. We’ve always just been quiet just flying under the radar, “You’re a good little Asian. You’re a good minority,” the ‘model minority.’ I think I broke that model.”

While Chung’s comments are being reviewed by the league, he said he isn’t attacking anyone. He is just sharing his experience.

“I have no problems with the NFL right now. That’s the thing,” Chung said. “I’ll talk to them and I’ll explain to them, just like I’ll explain to you and everybody else what happened. I’m not hiding anything. its not like it’s this big secret. It’s just, look, it was said to me and that was my experience.

Chung last coached in 2019 under Doug Pederson with the Philadelphia Eagles.