Former Chiefs lineman recruits veteran pass rusher to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles under pressure from Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As another veteran player hits the market, the Kansas City Chiefs are again seen as a potential landing spot to add depth to the roster.

The Houston Texans released defensive end Whitney Mercilus Tuesday and without missing a beat, former teammate Jeff Allen recruited him to Kansas City.

Allen played two stints with the Chiefs, totaling 6 seasons. He also played in Houston from 2016 through 2017 where he was teammates with Mercilus.

At first, Allen tweeted a picture of when the two swapped jerseys after a Houston vs Kansas City game saying, “Do the right thing.”

Mercilus responded with a GIF showing interest in the former lineman’s proposition.

No official reports indicate that the 31-year-old defensive end and the Chiefs have had conversations, but with Kansas City’s defense being on the forefront of criticism for the the team’s 3-3 record, a call for an update to the defensive roster has been shown by fans.

Brooks Kubena with the Houston Chronicle caught up with Mercilus as he left the Texans’ facility and he said he wants to join a contender.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Chiefs added a veteran presence to the defensive line mid-season. In the 2019 season, leading up to the Super Bowl LIV victory, the team added Terrell Suggs who provide key minutes off the bench.

With defensive tackle-turned-defensive end Chris Jones dealing with a wrist injury, depth at the position could help get the front-seven back to full health.

The Chiefs travel to Nashville on Sunday to take on red-hot Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.