Former Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz previews new house on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz is about to move into a big new home in the metro, and he gave fans a preview with several posts on Instagram.

His most recent photo shows the exterior of his new home, a massive structure with at least three stories, looking at the backyard from across a lake. It’s adorned with a stunning sunset.

“Can’t wait to move in and see this every night,” Schwartz wrote.

In previous posts, the Super Bowl-winning athlete said he bought the house in 2020 as a way to plant roots in Kansas City. Schwartz was released from the team on March 11, 2021. However, he said that KC is home, and his plans to say here have not changed.

His posts since then have shown off giant bay windows, a humongous cabinet setup, a basement fireplace and a home gym emblazoned with the NFL logo.

Schwartz formerly lived in Overland Park. See all these posts embedded below.