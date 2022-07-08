KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Chiefs quarterback is getting a shoutout from Hollywood.

It turns out Matt Moore helped an actor in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” hone his football skills for a pivotal scene in the movie.

Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy in the movie, referred to former Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore in a tweet. Moore served as a football coordinator for the summer hit.

A pivotal scene in the movie is when the hotshot pilots play a game of “dog fight football” on the beach to help team unity. It’s a tribute to the beach volleyball game played in the original “Top Gun.”

Directors hired Moore to make sure the actors played the game correctly.

“Our football coordinator ex NFL QB #MattMoore said I had the best arm.,” Ramirez tweeted. “@NFL gimme a shot at the average Joe NFL combine next year. I still got it.”

The former Chiefs quarterback could give Ramirez some pointers there, too.

Moore played for the Chiefs during 2019 and their Super Bowl-winning season. He backed up Patrick Mahomes when Chad Henne was injured.

