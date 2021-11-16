Former Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell cut from Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — After playing only 5 games with the Baltimore Ravens, running back Le’Veon Bell was cut from the team he joined in the offseason.

Bell joined the Ravens after joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the 2020 season after his release from the New York Jets.

In his five appearances this season, he rushed 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell struggled to find playing time with the Chiefs and Ravens over the last two seasons and will now be looking for his fourth team in two years.

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be,” Bell tweeted.

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

His departure from the Ravens was different from his departure from Kansas City.

In the offseason, Bell commented on an Instagram post that he would never play for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again.

He blames his lack of opportunity for his decline in numbers.

“I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s,” Bell said in a separate tweet.

Bell was one of the premier running backs in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but since has not been able to produce at the level he was used to.