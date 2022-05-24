GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is reportedly signing with the Arizona Cardinals with help from a former teammate.

According to Jordan Schultz, his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for him to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech.

“I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted,” Schultz tweeted.

Williams spent the spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs tallying up 237 rushing attempts for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 83 catches for 762 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2021, Williams enjoyed his first 1,000+ total scrimmage yard season with 558 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards.

His role was fluid throughout his career in Kansas City before becoming the starter for part of the 2021 season due to injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

In Arizona, he’ll join a backfield with James Connor and will play behind Kyler Murray.

The Chiefs visit the Cardinals for game one of the regular season, setting up a potential matchup against his former team.