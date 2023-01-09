KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former All-Pro and Pro-Bowl safety Eric Berry has been selected as an inductee for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Berry attended the University of Tennessee from 2007-09, where he won the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football.

He also was the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection and two-time Unanimous All-American.

His storied college career led him to be the fifth pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2010 NFL Draft, where he would continue to his success.

During his time in Kansas City, Berry was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro-Bowl selection.

He was revered—not just by Chiefs fans—but fans from all over after overcoming Hodgkin’s Lymphoma en route to winning the 2015 Comeback Player of the Year.

Berry was also named to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team. He spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He will join a Hall of Fame class consisting of 18 players four coaches. He will be inducted on December 5 in Las Vegas at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner.