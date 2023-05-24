KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An NFL safety trolls former teammate Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Twitter.

Kelce and Juan Thornhill spent years together on the NFL football field in Kansas City. Thornhill became a free agent in the off season and signed with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland officially welcomed Thornhill earlier this week when he threw out the first pitch at a Guardians game.

Thornhill threw a great pitch, and he knew it. It didn’t take long for him to tweet video of the pitch to Kelce.

“Yo @tkelce how I do?” Thornhill tweeted.

“You calling me out?! 😂😂😡😡. I gotta get another throw hahaha looks like you painted the corner tho man, that’s how it’s supposed to be done!!” Kelce tweeted back.

Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Guardians home opener this season. Let’s just say Thornhill threw a much better pitch.

During an episode of “New Heights” Kelce and his brother, Jason, talked about the blunder. Kelce said he thought their mom, Donna, was going to throw the pitch. At the last minute he ended up taking the mound.

Kelce has said multiple times he hopes a MLB team will give him another chance to throw a better first pitch.

The Kansas City Royals said the organization is open to the idea and working to see if it is a possibility.