NEW ORLEANS — Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints facility as he looks for a new team to call home.

The New Orleans native spent the last three season with the Chiefs before entering free agency at the end of the season.

Honey Badger was rumored to be working with Kansas City on an extension, but those discussions waned as the offseason went on.

The Saints have already signed another former Chiefs safety in Daniel Sorensen to a one year deal.

He helped lead the Chiefs defense to a Super Bowl LIV victory and a consecutive appearance in Super Bowl LV.

Mathieu is a proud Louisianan and played for the LSU Tigers from 2010 to 2011.

The veteran defensive back has earned three Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections in his 9 year career.

He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals as the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.