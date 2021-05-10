Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher signs with Indianapolis Colts, reports say

INDIANAPOLIS — According to several reports, former Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Fisher is signing a one-year $9.4 million deal in Indy.
Fisher was released by the Chiefs on March 11, a month after their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In eight season as a Chief, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl selections after being selected No. 1 overall by the club in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.