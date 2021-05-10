Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher signs with Indianapolis Colts, reports say

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — According to several reports, former Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Fisher is signing a one-year $9.4 million deal in Indy.

Fisher was released by the Chiefs on March 11, a month after their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In eight season as a Chief, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl selections after being selected No. 1 overall by the club in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.