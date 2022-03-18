KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is moving on to the Chicago Bears and thanked the Chiefs for the opportunity to continue his football career.

The Kansas State Wildcats product spent the last four years with Kansas City after signing on as an undrafted free agent.

“Forever thankful for the opportunity the Chiefs gave me. Blessed to have been apart of great organization for the past 4 years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans!” Pringle tweeted.

A Tampa native, Pringle played college football not far from Kansas City. He started at Butler Community College before joining head coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State.

Pringle made an impact on special teams as a return specialist while simultaneously making his way up the depth chart of wide receivers.

Since missing his rookie season due to injury, Pringle caught 67 passes for 898 yards and 7 touchdowns.

This last post-season, Pringle enjoyed a touchdown game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. He caught another touchdown a week later against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

This offseason, the Bears hired former Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles who worked with Kansas City in several capacities since 2009.

Pringle will join quarterback Justin Fields and look to help replace departing receiver Allen Robinson.