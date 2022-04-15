GREEN BAY, Wis. — According to reports, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Watkins played three seasons in Kansas City before his departure to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a wide receiver since the departure of their top-two pass catchers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The latter joined the Chiefs this past offseason on a three-year deal.

Watkins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills out of Clemson in 2014 and will play on his fifth team in 2022.

He helped Kansas City make two consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

In three years with the Chiefs, Watkins caught 129 passes for 1,613 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.