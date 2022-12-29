KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil will find himself in a very familiar place Sunday at noon. It’s the same place he spend dozens of Sundays in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

As the Chiefs flip the calendar ahead to a new year, Sunday will feel more like a throwback for Vermeil. But, instead of standing on the sideline, he will find himself high above the field, surrounded by screaming fans, on the GEHA Deck inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs organization that Vermeil was a part of for five seasons, named former Chiefs head coach as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for the Chief’s Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos.

Vermeil coached the Chiefs from 2001-2005, before retiring from the NFL. In those five years, Vermeil had a record of 44-36 and led the Chiefs to an AFC West title in 2003.

Not only does Vermeil have a past with the Chiefs, and the organization’s fans, he is also a good friend of current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Both men coached the Philadelphia Eagles before landing in Kansas City with the Chiefs.

Vermeil and Reid each led the Eagles to Super Bowls, but neither earned a Super Bowl ring with the organization.

Vermeil later won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams, while Andy Reid earned his ring with the Chiefs.

Reid said Vermeil played a role in convincing him to take the Chiefs head coaching job.

Vermeil was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and Reid flew to Canton to personally congratulate him the night before the event.

“Head coach in training camp, left training camp, flew here to say congratulations to me personally last night,” Vermeil said about Reid during his Fall of Fame Speech.

Chiefs fans are encouraged to get to their seats early enough to cheer Vermeil as he beats the drum Sunday. Kickoff is at noon.