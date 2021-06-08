Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith earns 2021 George Halas Award

WASHINGTON — Pro Football Writers of America have selected former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith with the 2021 George Halas Award.
The Halas Award is given to the player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The winner is selected by the PFWA.
Smith overcame a devastating leg injury in 2018 that almost required amputation after several complications.
The former first-overall pick persevered through a difficult rehabilitation with his ability to return to the field in doubt.
Against all odds, on October 11, 2020, Smith took the field once more as a member of the Washington Football Team.
In week 8, Smith replaced starter Kyle Allen, who was injured, for five straight starts and six total to end the season.
The Washington Football Team ended up winning the NFC East and earned a playoff berth.
Smith announced his retirement from football in April, 2021.
The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year spent five seasons with the Chiefs where he earned three Pro Bowl selections.
Smith is the second Kansas City player to earn the Halas Award. Safety Eric Berry was selected in 2016 after his return from a battle with cancer.