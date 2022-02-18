KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Las Vegas Raider says he stands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a recent video of him and his fiancée was dissected online.

Linebacker Will Compton, currently a free agent, is usually on the other side of the line of scrimmage from Mahomes, but after the recent criticism of Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, online, he is now defending him.

Mahomes and Matthews sat courtside as the Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Baylor Bears Wednesday night and when the camera focused on the couple, some people believed the pair were arguing.

“Let this man enjoy his off-season. Over here ‘lip reading’ and dissecting a date night You should lip read me when my wife takes food off my plate,” Compton tweeted.

The blog post from Barstool Sports helped fuel the criticism and Mahomes responded by defending Matthews saying, “Man people are weird… love you babe.”

Compton hosts a podcast, Bussin’ with the Boys, with Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan on the Barstool Sports platform.

That, and the fact that Mahomes unfollowed him when he signed with the Raiders in 2021, didn’t stop Compton from showing his support.

“I know [Patrick Mahomes] and I have had our differences on twitter but I can’t imagine my offseason being full of gossip girl headlines,” Compton tweeted with a poorly Photoshopped image of his face on a different body holding out his hand for a handshake.

Mahomes liked both tweets posted by Compton.

The blog post was published by Barstool Carl and Compton let his colleague know that he was not happy about his post.

“Sad that you wrote this, Carl. Never pegged you as a ‘part of the problem’ guy,” Compton tweeted.

Former Chiefs lineman Tim Grunhard joined Compton in his support of Mahomes and Matthews.

“Agreed … can we leave these two alone …. Patrick has done nothing but represent the Chiefs and the NFL with class ! It’s getting kind of old!” Grunhard tweeted in response to Compton.

Aside from the one tweet from Mahomes, neither he nor Matthews have commented on the video or criticism. Mahomes enters his second offseason as a father and with wedding plans still in the works, the couple definitely have more on their minds.