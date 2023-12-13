KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs begin their preparation for the New England Patriots without four starters.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck stinger), linebacker Leo Chenal (illness) and safety Mike Edwards (illness) all missed Wednesday’s practice.

Pacheco and Smith also missed the Chiefs’ loss against the Buffalo Bills with the same injuries.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire filled in as the lead back and garnered 68 total yards. Rookie tackle Wanya Morris filled in for Smith and performed well, only allowing five pressures and no sacks against the Bills’ pass rush.

“I thought Wanya did a nice job,” Reid said Wednesday. “You can really tell the athletic ability and strength. And there’s some things he’s got to learn obviously but he wasn’t fazed by the whole scene. He got in there, did his thing.

“There are a couple of things he’s coming out that he’s got to work on, and he’ll do that. But I was happy with what I saw there.”

Chenal tallied four tackles against the Bills and is fifth on the team in tackles while Edwards led the team with 11 tackles against the Bills.

The Chiefs kick off in Foxboro at noon Sunday on FOX4.