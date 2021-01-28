Four ways to watch the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV even if your cable/internet goes out

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Vivian Hatfield will never forget last year’s AFC Championship game. That’s because she never saw it. A freak internet outage forced her to listen to the game on the radio.

“It was just terrible, everybody in the neighborhood was out,” Hatfield said.

So with the Kansas City Chiefs poised to run it back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Hatfield isn’t taking any chances. She’s come up with several emergency back up plans, in case there’s another freak outage on Super Sunday.

Her first line of defense: an HD antenna.

“I do have that back up, yes, along with a lot of my friends that live outside of this area,” Hatfield said.

Tech expert Burton Kelso says an over-the-air digital antenna is just one of many ways to watch the game, in case of connection chaos.

Another easy fix: use your smartphone as a hotspot for your TV signal.

“You just go into settings on your smart phone and turn on your hotspot,” Kelso explained. “Number two; just go into the settings on your TV, go to Wi-Fi and quickly connect your TV to your mobile hotspot as your home Internet.”

Two other options include the free NFL and Yahoo Sports app.

Vivian Hatfield says it’s important to have contingency plans because there are no guarantees in life.

Except, Hatfield argues, when it comes to the Chiefs beating the Bucs in Super Bowl LV.

“We’re going to blow them away.”